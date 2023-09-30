Number Of Injured In Oil Pipeline Fire In Ivano-Frankivsk Region Grows To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured as a result of a ruptured oil pipeline in the Nadvirna district, Ivano-Frankivsk region, has increased to nine.

The State Emergency Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Nine people were injured, five of whom were hospitalized, including two children. The work has been completed," the report says.

It is noted that as of 20:10, in a stream near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, sorbents were used to remove oil product residues. Seven booms with a total length of 14 m were deployed.

Thirteen rescuers and four units of equipment of the State Emergency Service are on duty at the site.

As reported by Ukrinform, rescuers extinguished a fire that broke out at an oil pipeline near the village of Strymba in the Nadvirna district, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Photo: SES