Jewish Settlers Storm Occupied Old City Of Jerusalem To Mark Holidays

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Sept 30 (Petra) -- Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers on Saturday carried out "provocative" prayers at the gates of Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem to mark Jewish holidays, eyewitnesses said.They told the Petra correspondent in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank that dozens of settlers performed rituals at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City, coinciding with the first day of the Jewish Throne Day.They said Israeli police forced shopkeepers on Al-Wad Street and in Souk Al Qattanin (cotton merchants) market to shutter their businesses to give way for the settlers and right-wing Jews.