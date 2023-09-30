Translogistica Kazakhstan 2023 Exhibition To Be Held In Astana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. As part of
the Kazakhstan transport week, the 26th Kazakhstan international
exhibition "Transport and Logistics" will be held - TransLogistica
Kazakhstan 2023, Trend reports.
On October 4-6, 2023, 226 companies from 17 countries, such as
Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China,
Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Turkmenistan,
Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Finland and Estonia, will present their
stands.
Kazakhstan is doing a lot of work to develop the industry and
attract transit flows, which allows Kazakhstan to strengthen its
position as a key transit center between Asia and Europe, which in
turn contributes to the significant growth of the exhibition. The
increase in the number of participants was more than 40 percent
compared to last year, with 53 companies being new participants,
which demonstrates significant interest in business development in
Kazakhstan.
The participation of domestic companies is about 40 percent.
The international exhibition TransLogistica Kazakhstan has for
many years served as a unique platform for domestic and foreign
transport and logistics companies, administrations of seaports,
railways and special economic zones of Kazakhstan and abroad,
manufacturers and dealers of automotive equipment, etc.
The exhibition is organized by the Kazakhstan exhibition company
Iteca and its international partner – ICA Events Group of
Companies. Registration partner is AsstrA. Business program
partners are SOLVO and Eastcomtrans companies.
The event is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry
of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, executive power of the
city of Astana, Kazakhstan Railways, the Union of Transport Workers
of Kazakhstan KAZLOGISTICS, the Kazakhstan Association of Carriers
and Operators of Wagons (Containers), the Association of National
Forwarders.
