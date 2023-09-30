Azerbaijan Going Through Rapid, Productive Reconstruction Of Shusha - President's Rep (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan
began a rapid and effective reconstruction after the liberation of
the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation, during which
historical monuments were destroyed, the Special Representative of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district,
Aydin Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum,
Trend reports.
He noted that there are no plans to build high buildings in
Azerbaijan's Shusha.
"We will restore historical buildings and private houses in
Shusha. There are up to 200 historical and cultural monuments in
the city. Some of them were destroyed by the Armenians. At the
moment, 15 historical monuments have been restored and work is
underway to restore four more," Karimov added.
