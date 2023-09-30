Azerbaijan Going Through Rapid, Productive Reconstruction Of Shusha - President's Rep (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan began a rapid and effective reconstruction after the liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation, during which historical monuments were destroyed, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that there are no plans to build high buildings in Azerbaijan's Shusha.

"We will restore historical buildings and private houses in Shusha. There are up to 200 historical and cultural monuments in the city. Some of them were destroyed by the Armenians. At the moment, 15 historical monuments have been restored and work is underway to restore four more," Karimov added.

