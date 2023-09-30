Zelensky, Sklenar Discuss Ukrainian Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar to discuss, among other things, the priority needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and cooperation in humanitarian demining.
The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Yesterday, I welcomed Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar in Kyiv. We discussed frontline developments, priority defense needs, and cooperation on humanitarian mine clearance," Zelensky said.
He thanked Slovakia for standing with Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
