Celebrating 28 Years Of Excellence: The Spectacular Journey Of Asianet News

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Asianet News is celebrating its remarkable 28-year journey in the field of news media. On September 30, 1995, at 7:30 p.m., a historic moment unfolded in the realm of Malayalam television. It marked the start of the first non-government independent television news broadcasting with the launch of Asianet News. This journey began from Subic Bay, making its presence felt as a novel experience for viewers. Later, Asianet News was shifted to Singapore.



In the following year, in 1996, Malayalees worldwide witnessed live broadcasts and insightful analyses through Asianet News. The year 1997 witnessed a landmark decision to open it as a private television channel. Asianet News took its operations to the BSNL centre, where the realities of life exposed to the people of Kerala



Asianet News brought to light the stories of individuals like Susheela, who was battling AIDS; Naxalite officer Varghese, who was shot dead as per the order of high officials; the story of Mavoor protests; and many others. The weekly program "Ente Nottathil," which featured Namboothiripad, was also a success at that time.

Perhaps it will be the first time in the history of Indian media that a chief minister listens to the grievances of the common man and then suggests a solution.

Asianet News played a pivotal role in covering major events such as the Kargil War in 1999, the Gujarat earthquake in 2001, the World Trade Centre attack in December 2001, and the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament. Keralites, as well as the global audience, relied on Asianet News for comprehensive coverage of these events.

In 2018, during the devastating Kerala floods, Asianet News remained a critical source of information and assistance. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the channel extended its reach to provide support, demonstrating its commitment to the community. It also covered international reporting including Ukraine war.

Asianet News has established its position as an essential pillar of support for Malayalees across the country, offering solace and information during both their joyous and sorrowful moments. In 2001, during the devastating Gujarat earthquake, the channel extended its helping hand to those in need, exemplifying its commitment to being the voice of the people.

Through a multitude of investigative series, Asianet News has not only quenched the thirst for knowledge but has also made a significant impact by promoting awareness about smoking and environmental consciousness, earning a record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Throughout its journey, Asianet News has also covered the bid jouney of famous and beloved politicians, including Nayanar, Karunakaran, Gouriamma, and finally, Oommen Chandy in 2023.

However, Asianet News faced a unforgettable day when the Editor-in-Chief, T. N. Gopakumar, passed away on January 30, 2016.Asianet News will continue to bring truth in front of the masses - 'Straight, bold, relentless'.