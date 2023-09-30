Google Cloud Region Creating Traction For Digital Transformation Of Qatar Entities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since its official launch in Qatar earlier this year, the Google Cloud region in Qatar, embarking on digital transformation and incorporating appropriate data strategy, has gained significant momentum in Qatar, Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud, has said.

The Doha cloud region will help businesses and the public sector transform the country into a digital economy through innovation.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the second Qatar Cyber Assurance Conference, hosted by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Kosta stated that the momentum for the cloud region has been 'great' since its launch.

“It was a great moment for all of us when we launched. The momentum has been great, and its impact has bolstered how the government and private entities look forward to embarking on their digital transformation journey. This is creating a lot of traction with many entities as we support them to build the right data strategy and digital transformation policies for their organisations,” Kosta said.

Meanwhile, Google received National Information Assurance (NIA) certification during the conference. Kostas said the certificate represents a“proud moment” for Google Cloud to be fully fledged in Qatar and complying with all the necessary certifications.

“It's amazing to have such an important and strategic conference. We're happy as Google, as we were able to join and be NIA certified -- based on the standardisation for cyber security in Qatar for three of our data centres, the Belgian and Netherlands Data Centers, and most importantly, here in Qatar. Since we opened this year, we have ensured we operate based on the required certifications and regulations set by the NCSA and other regulators in Qatar,” Kostas stated.

The new Doha cloud region is expected to drive increased economic activity.

It is estimated to contribute a cumulative $18.9bn in higher gross economic output to the economy of Qatar between 2023 and 2030 and support the creation of 25,000 jobs by 2030 alone.

Commenting on future priorities in Qatar, Kostas said Google would prioritise implementing several agreements signed with both government and private entities in Qatar is a priority.

“That's why we really being close to the government and private entities so we can make a difference and extract the most out of the region (the Middle East and North Africa) and the data centres we build.”