Kyrgyzstan's Consul In Finland Names Main Sectors Of Interest For Trade And Investment Co-Op (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Key sectors of
interest between Kyrgyzstan and Finland in trade and investment
cooperation include mining, water management technology, and
tourism, the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Finland, Petri
Numminen, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
He mentioned that cooperation in these sectors have experienced
significant growth in recent years. However, Finland's geographical
distance from Central Asia and the Caucasus has resulted in limited
interest from Finnish companies in making substantial investments
in these regions.
"Various business delegations from Kyrgyzstan have visited
Finland, and vice versa. Today, many Finnish companies, including
Metso, Kone, Honka, and Econet, are actively operating in the
Kyrgyz market. Additionally, numerous small and medium-sized
enterprises, especially in high technology, have engaged in
Kyrgyzstan," Numminen noted.
The Consul highlighted that Finnish companies are known for
their independence and resourcefulness. They typically proceed with
their partners according to their own schedules and needs, often
requiring minimal assistance from governmental organizations.
However, in certain situations, especially with large contracts and
deals, government involvement becomes relevant.
Numminen also mentioned that he has organized three business
forums in Bishkek since 2016 in collaboration with the Ministry for
Foreign Affairs of Finland and the UNDP Aid for Trade project. The
Kyrgyz partners involved were the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the
Ministry for Economy, and the National Agency for Investment.
