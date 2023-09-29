Ukraine Harvests 41.7M T Of Grains, Oilseeds - Agrarian Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the end of September, Ukrainian farmers harvested 41.7 million tonnes of new crops, including 30.5 million tonnes of grain and 11.2 million tonnes of oilseeds.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported this, Ukrinform saw.

Grain and legumes were harvested on 6.972 million hectares. With a yield of 43.7 centners per hectare (c/ha), 30.446 million tonnes were harvested.

As of the end of September, 22.204 million tonnes of wheat were harvested from 4.693 million hectares (yield, 47.3 c/ha), 5.863 million tonnes of barley from 1.504 million hectares (yield, 39.0 c/ha), 396,800 tonnes of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25.7 c/ha), 793,200 tonnes of corn from 146,500 hectares (yield, 54.2 c/ha), 157,800 tonnes of buckwheat from 109,400 hectares (yield, 14.4 c/ha), and 139,900 tonnes of millet from 64,200 hectares (yield, 21.8 c/ha).

912,500 tonnes of other grains and pulses were harvested on 300,000 hectares.

Romania chooses not to ban Ukrainiannot to send“wrong signal” - PM

Over the same period, the country harvested more than 11 million tonnes of oilseeds. The farmers have already harvested 4 million tonnes of rapeseed from 1.4 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha), 5.031 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 2.194 million hectares (yield, 22.9 c/ha), and 2.205 million tonnes of soybeans from 861,000 hectares (yield, 25.6 c/ha).

Sugar beet harvesting continues, with 49,600 hectares of sugar beet dug up and 2.290 million tonnes of sweet roots harvested.

As reported, Ukraine will harvest a good grain crop this year and is ready to ship millions of tonnes of wheat to Africa and Asia.