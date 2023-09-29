Qatar Chairs 15Th Meeting Of Arab Group For Food Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar chaired the 15th meeting of the Arab Group for Food Safety, which was held virtually, with the participation of representatives of the food safety sector from Arab countries.

Head of Ports Health and Food Control section at the Ministry of Public Health Khaled Al Sulaiti represented the State of Qatar at the meeting. Al Sulaiti was elected as Chairman of the meeting.

Representatives of the food safety sector in Arab countries discussed many topics, most notably the Arab Food Safety Policy Document, which was recently adopted in an indicative capacity by the Implementation and Follow-up Committee of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), where it was recommended that these principles be implemented and evaluated during the next meeting.

The meeting also discussed the terms of reference document and the work strategy of the Arab Food Safety Team, the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to establish the Arab Regional Network for Risk Communication Related to Food Safety in the Arab Region, and the General Secretariats memorandum on the results and outcomes of the meetings of the mini-teams emanating from the Arab Specialized Group for Food Safety and concerned with preparing and amending documents, in addition to the memorandum of the General Secretariat regarding a mechanism for following up on emerging issues and the latest developments in food safety and the topics raised on the international and regional arenas and make appropriate recommendations regarding them.

The Arab Group for Food Safety is a high-level steering group that consists of representatives of organizations, bodies and various structures entrusted with food safety regulations and standards in the Arab States. It was in 2016 within the Arab Food Safety Initiative for Trade Facilitation (SAFE).