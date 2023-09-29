118Th Batch Of AAFT Inaugurated With Pomp And Show At Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida – Marwah Studios, located at Film City Noida, witnessed a spectacular inauguration ceremony as the 118th Batch of aspiring trainers in the fields of film, television, and media commenced their educational journey with unparalleled zeal and excitement. This occasion once again attracted students from all corners of India, a testament to their unwavering trust in the institution.



The inaugural event was nothing short of a grand celebration, with prominent figures gracing the occasion. Diverse courses covering cinema, journalism, interior designing, fashion, performing arts, and events management were launched, infusing the campus with a fresh wave of enthusiasm and energy.



Sandeep Marwah, a visionary and the driving force behind Marwah Studios, took the opportunity to emphasize the vital principles of punctuality, regularity, and sincerity in the pursuit of creative arts. He fervently underscored that dedication is the key to achieving greatness in any field.



Gen K.M. Seth, former Governor of Chhattisgarh, shared valuable insights on the importance of hard work and the ability to adapt swiftly to changing circumstances. His words resonated deeply with the young and eager minds in attendance.



Renowned cine and TV artist Jayshree Arora drew from her extensive experience in the industry to offer practical examples and advice to the aspiring talent. She urged the young enthusiasts to prioritize their education and training to excel in their chosen fields.



Adil Ali, a senior journalist and the Editor of Times of Pedia, delivered a powerful message, encouraging students to be obedient learners and dedicated children to attain success swiftly. He emphasized the significance of trusting their teachers and the education system.



Chechulinskiy Anton, a distinguished journalist from the Russian Channel NPECCA, motivated the students to think globally and aspire to reach greater heights on an international platform.



The inauguration of the 118th Batch at Marwah Studios was a resounding success, setting the stage for an exciting and enriching educational journey for the young talents. The event exemplified the institution's commitment to nurturing future leaders and professionals in the realms of media, entertainment, and creativity.



