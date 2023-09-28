Defense Forces Destroy Three Units Of Enemy Equipment With FPV Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed three units of enemy equipment with FPV drones in the Bakhmut sector.

StratCom reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the Achilles combat UAV company of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko hit 3 units of enemy equipment with FPV drones," the report says.

A 2s19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system, a BTS-4 armored tank tractor and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

Defense forces successfullyRussian attacks in four directions

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 28, 2023 eliminated about 277,320 Russian invaders, including 330 occupiers on September 27.