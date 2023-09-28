Great College Advice Is Excited To Welcome New College Admissions Consultant, Sarah Myers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sarah Myers will be Great College Advice's leading college admissions consultant in Boulder, CO.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Great College Advice is honored to welcome a strong, valuable addition to the team. With over 20 years of experience as a professional school counselor, Sarah Myers has closely worked with hundreds of students with varying passions, goals, and personalities.Sarah's extensive expertise in college counseling allows her to connect with students on a personal level. She takes the time to understand their unique needs and struggles, such as personal adversity, life changes, or learning differences. Sarah enjoys connecting with students as individuals to provide them with the best possible guidance and support to assist them in making the right decision for their college journey.Her outstanding qualifications include a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Colgate University, an M.A. in Counseling Psychology and Counselor Education from the University of Colorado Denver, and coursework in the UCLA College Admissions Counseling Program. Myers is also a dedicated and active member of the National Association for College Admissions Counseling (NACAC) and the Higher Educational Consultants Association (HECA)."We're delighted to add Sarah's expertise and experience to our team. She has such a warm and encouraging demeanor that will help students relax into what can sometimes be a very stressful process,” says Founder and CEO of Great College Advice, Mark Montgomery."I'm pleased to have the opportunity to work with the amazing team at GCA. Our practice delivers the highest quality service to our students and families because we collaborate on a regular basis. As an independent education consultant, this is the right fit for me." - Sarah MyersAbout the Company:Great College Advice provides individually-tailored services to bring out the best in students as they navigate the transition from high school to college. Sharing a highly collaborative approach, Great College Advice is a team of educators with experience as classroom teachers, professors, academic advisors, admissions officers, writers, and marketers. Whether a student is in the college preparation, selection, or application process, Great College Advice is here to support those individuals in achieving college-bound objectives. No matter the educational objective, Great Great College Advice can create a plan for success. whether the student is aiming for the Ivies, or if the family wants to reduce the cost of college, or if a star athlete wants to play in college, or if a learning difference plays a role in the college choice, or if the student is a late bloomer trying to figure out what would be the best fit for the future, Great College Advice has you covered. The team at Great College Advice understands what it takes to succeed in the highly-charged, competitive atmosphere of college admissions.

Mark Montgomery

Great College Advice

+1 720-279-7577

