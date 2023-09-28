Kazakhstan, Germany To Intensify Cooperation In Green Energy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived on an official visit
to Germany, held talks with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a
tete-a-tete format, Trend reports.
During the negotiations, the parties noted the dynamic
development of bilateral relations and confirmed their mutual
desire for further comprehensive strengthening of Kazakh-German
relations.
The leaders of the two countries identified the main areas of
cooperation, including agreeing to intensify interaction in trade,
economics, investment, transport and logistics, "green energy," and
other areas.
The President and Chancellor exchanged views on current regional
and international issues and also discussed the agenda of the
upcoming summit meeting in the "Central Asia-Germany" format.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be on an
official visit to Germany on September 28–29.
In Berlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold talks with
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The leader of Kazakhstan also plans to take part in the meeting
of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.
In addition, the visit program includes a speech by Tokayev at
the international forum Berlin Global Dialogue and a series of
meetings with representatives of the German business community.
