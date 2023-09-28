Kazakhstan To Follow Sanctions Against Russia - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 28. Kazakhstan
has clearly stated that it will follow the sanctions regime against
the Russian Federation, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev after negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in
Berlin, Trend reports.
"We have contacts with the relevant organizations to comply with
the sanctions regime, and it seems to me that there should not be
any concerns on the German side regarding possible actions aimed at
circumventing the sanctions regime," he said.
In addition, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan does not have any
concerns regarding territorial claims from Russia.
"The border between Russia and Kazakhstan was delimited and
largely demarcated. Confirmed and ratified by the parliaments of
two countries," he added.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be on an
official visit to Germany on September 28–29. In Berlin,
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold talks with Federal President
Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The leader of Kazakhstan also plans to take part in the meeting
of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.
In addition, the visit program includes a speech by Tokayev at
the international forum Berlin Global Dialogue and a series of
meetings with representatives of the German business community.
