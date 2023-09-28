The National Aquarium Welcomes Asian Short-Claw Otters To Its New Exhibition, Otters Creek

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Today, the National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi is proud to introduce its newest residents – a family of charming Asian Short-Claw Otters to TNA's latest Exhibition, Otters Creek. These captivating Otters are making their highly anticipated debut in the Emirate, promise an enchanting experience for visitors. Renowned for their adorable appearance and playful demeanour, they are set to steal hearts and provide a rare glimpse into their world.

The Asian Short-Claw Otter, the world's smallest otter species, will captivate guests with their playful nature and social tendencies. Always found in groups, these otters thrive on camaraderie and are known for their endearing interactions.

To enhance the visitor experience, the National Aquarium will offer daily presentations at 2pm, 7 days per week, allowing guests to delve deeper into the lives of these remarkable otters. Details about presentation timings will be available soon, ensuring everyone can engage with these charming creatures whilst visiting the Aquarium.

What's more, The National Aquarium, Abu Dhabi has an exciting announcement on the horizon. An immersive otter encounter experience is currently in development, offering visitors a unique opportunity to interact with and get up close and personal with these captivating Otters.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Asian Short-Claw Otters to our visitors. These otters not only captivate audiences with their uniqueness but also serve as ambassadors for rainforest conservation. We hope their presence will inspire guests to appreciate the significance of safeguarding our planet and their incredible biodiversity.” says Paul Hamilton, General Manager of The National Aquarium.

Otters Creek is now open at the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi with daily presentations at 2pm. This new exhibition is just one of many new experiences now available at TNA, following the hugely popular launch of the Jellyfish 'invasion' attraction which launched this summer to rave reviews.

To stay updated on all the amazing aquatic adventures available at The National Aquarium simply check out The National Aquarium online

The National Aquarium:

The National Aquarium is part of Al Qana, a unique waterfront destination redefining social dining and entertainment to Abu Dhabi.

The National Aquarium is home to 46,000 creatures spread across 10 zones, and cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts and specialists known for their outstanding work in other aquariums around the world. Education is at the core of The National Aquarium, with an entire department dedicated to learning and enhancing environmental knowledge, and the capacity to welcome up to 50,000 students a year.

The National Aquarium's purpose is to create a memorable moment for people to reconnect with nature. It is designed to become a role model in conservation education through live experiences and community engagement, and also support the UAE's efforts to preserve its heritage and build a more sustainable future