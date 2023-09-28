Poland Mulls Checks At Border With Germany

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Poland is considering imposing border controls with other countries including Germany, a spokesman for the Polish ruling party said on Wednesday.

“I know that this type of analysis is underway because Germany is very often the destination for illegal migrants,” Rafal Bochenek, spokesman for the Law and Justice party, told the country's TVP television.

He added that Poland is also concerned about migrants coming to Poland from Germany.“We want to ensure the safety of Poles. This is a priority for us,” he said.

Last year, Germany accepted around 100,000 illegal migrants, and almost 70,000 this year, according to Bochenek.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told an election rally on Monday that he has ordered checks on vehicles at the Polish-Slovak border, to stop migrants from crossing Poland on their way to Germany via the so-called Balkan route.

Although these countries are part of the border-free Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Tuesday Germany will enforce stronger border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic to help fight human trafficking. ■





Famagusta Gazette





Author