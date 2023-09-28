Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Pair Up For 1St Time; Will Being 90’S Magic Back, See Poster

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the talented actors of the present day is Rajkummar Rao. He has captivated the audience with his outstanding acting abilities in a variety of projects. The actor, who was most recently seen in the comedy series Guns and Gulaabs, is prepared to start the next role. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Raaj Shaandilya's eccentric family drama, will feature Rajkummar Rao and Raaj Shaandilya. Triptii Dimri, a famous Qala character, will also share the spotlight with them.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie, was unveiled today, September 28, via his Instagram account. His on-screen collaboration with the accomplished Triptii Dimri will be his first in the movie. As the film began production, the official announcement was made. The Badhaai Do actor tweeted the first look poster on social media to make the official announcement, writing, "Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???"

According to a statement released by the production team, this one is a family entertainer that will attract viewers with its original plot. The production team promises a funny cinematic experience as well as the return of the '90s tadka.



Indian television and Bollywood writer Raaj Shaandilya is renowned for penning various top comedy series. Speaking of his time in Bollywood, he is recognised for penning the screenplays for films like Freaky Ali and others. With the comedic feature Dream Girl, which was a box-office hit, he made his directorial debut in 2019. Raaj released the Dream Girl sequel this year, some four years after the original, and it was likewise a box office hit.



Regarding Rajkummar Rao's career, the actor is presently enjoying the success of his most recent film, Guns and Gulaabs. Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah are also featured in the show. In addition to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala, the actor will also be seen as Bhagat Singh, a nationalist leader. The actor showed his passion for the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Of course, I'm passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and it was wonderful to put him on screen in a totally different way than you have seen thus far. In addition, the actor is developing roles for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

