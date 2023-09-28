Ukrenergo Comments On Funds Needed To Restore Energy Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo has already attracted more than a billion dollars from Western partners to restrore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, but the operator may still need several hundred million have the grid fully restored.

That's according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO Ukrenergo , who spoke in an interview with Hromadske Radio, Ukrinform reports.

"We have already financed most of our needs, I think that several hundred million more may be needed in order not only to restore the objects to their previous condition but also to rebuild them in a more modern format," the official emphasized .

Kudrytskyi noted that this amount does not include possible investments that will be necessary after the de-occupation of all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and Donbas:

"It is difficult to give estimates at the moment as we have no data on the condition of our facilities in those territories and, realizing that once the enemy retreats from these territories, they'll be possibly damaged. Now it is difficult to foresee how much more resources will be needed to restore normal power supply schemes in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea."

It should be recalled that Kudrytskyi earlier said air defense capabilities and engineering fortifications will be used to protect Ukraine's energy facilities from further attacks by Russia, while some types of protection will be employed for the first time in the world.