Outgoing Lankan Envoy Moragoda Takes Leave Of India's Finance Minister

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) New Delhi, September 27: Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda who is to complete his tenure in Delhi shortly, paid a farewell call on the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today (27) at the Finance Ministry in New Delhi.

During the call, the High Commissioner expressed his appreciation to Minister Sitharaman for the support and guidance she provided during his tenure. The High Commissioner once again thanked the Minister for her personal intervention in providing Sri Lanka with close to four billion dollars to stabilize the economy during last year's financial crisis.

High Commissioner Moragoda thanked Minister Sitharaman for the leadership that the government of India took towards the realization of the International Monetary Fund's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement for Sri Lanka. He particularly thanked Minister Sitharaman for her personal involvement in taking up Sri Lanka's case with bilateral development partners as well as multilateral financial agencies including the IMF in this context.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a token of appreciation and goodwill, High Commissioner Moragoda presented to Minister Sitharaman two volumes of the publication Urumayaka Arumaya by the Department of Archaeology of Sri Lanka featuring murals of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara, which also include several murals that depict the gift of Buddhism to Sri Lanka from India, and a stone obtained from the stream flowing besides the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya (Ashoka Vatika) in Sri Lanka.

END