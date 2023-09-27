(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) TSX Stumbles Along Noon Hour Wednesday

Equity markets in Toronto slipped on Wednesday after mining stocks hit a 10-month low as metal prices weakened on concerns about tighter monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The TSX Composite Index tumbled 74.39 points to 19,481.76.

The Canadian dollar recovered 0.22 cents at 73.97 cents U.S.

Shopify is investing in wholesale platform Faire, but the deal value and stake details remain undisclosed. Shopify shares approached noon up 65 cents to $70.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development was up $1.04, or 8.3%, to $13.60, leading gains on the TSX as multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the Canadian exploration company.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 4.8 points to 552.25.

All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower, as gold sank 2.6%, while communications turned lower 1.6%, and materials surrendered 1.4%.

The two gainers were energy, roaring ahead 1.8%, while information technology inched up 0.04%.

ON WALLSTREET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday, building on the steep losses from the previous session, as an uptick in Treasury yields and oil prices dented investor sentiment.

The blue-chip index lost 57.93 points to pause for lunch and regroup Wednesday at 33,560.95, following a Tuesday session which proved its worst day since March.

The S&P 500 index eked higher 2.07 points to 4,275.60.

The NASDAQ index moved ahead 26.7 points to 13,090.71.

Those moves raised fears that inflation will persist, which will lead the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer.

Energy was the best-performing sector, rising more than 2%. It was led by Marathon Oil and APA, both up more than 3%.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday morning that orders for durable goods rose 0.2% in August. That topped a Dow Jones estimate for a decline of 0.5%.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back, raising yields to 4.56% from Tuesday's 4.54%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices gained $3.41 to $93.80 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices cratered $20.20 to $1,899.60.























