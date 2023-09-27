Nuclear Safety: Energy Ministers Of Ukraine, US Discuss Situation At ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko discussed mechanisms for ensuring the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP after its de-occupation at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

“The parties discussed the current situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the need to develop mechanisms to ensure nuclear and radiation safety after its de-occupation,” the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports .

In addition, the ministers discussed cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's energy security and independence in the face of Russian military aggression. Galushchenko also informed his colleague about the current state of Ukraine's energy system and preparations for the heating season.

As reported, the Russian occupation administration at the ZNPP provides the IAEA experts present at the plant with access to the requested zones with a delay or doesn't provide it at all.

Photos: Ministry of Energy