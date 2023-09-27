Armenians Willing To Live As Per Azerbaijan's Laws To Be Deemed Its Citizens - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27 . Armenian
residents [of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region] willing to live in
accordance with Azerbaijan's laws will be regarded as its citizens,
the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social
Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told
reporters, Trend reports.
“They will be able to use all services, like other citizens of
Azerbaijan,” Mehdiyev added.
Previously, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that
Azerbaijan is committed to the process of reintegrating Armenian
residents living on Azerbaijan's territory.
On September 25, 2023, Ramin Mammadov, who is responsible for
contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, held another
meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh
in Khojaly.
At the meeting, which was held in a constructive atmosphere,
satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to solve the
issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular, the
short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel and restoration of
electricity supply.
