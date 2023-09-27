Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Leadership Visits Victory Park Under Construction (PHOTO/VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry visited the Victory Park, which is under construction in Baku on September 27, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The leadership of the Ministry and a group of military personnel laid flowers on the memorial stone at the park entrance.

