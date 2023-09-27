Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Leadership Visits Victory Park Under Construction (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.
Azerbaijan's
Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other
high-ranking officers of the Ministry visited the Victory Park,
which is under construction in Baku on September 27, Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The leadership of the Ministry and a group of military personnel
laid flowers on the memorial stone at the park entrance.
VIDEO:
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107151513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.