Pakistan Envoy Criticizes Afghan Counterpart As Faiq Addresses 'Double Standard'

During a United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, criticized Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, asserting that Faiq solely represented himself and not any broader constituency.

After Akram concluded his speech, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, whom the previous government appointed, sought permission from the council's chair to offer a response to Akram's remarks.

Faiq, as Afghanistan's representative, addressed the suffering of the Afghan people due to the double standards of countries. He criticized these countries for portraying themselves as victims of terrorism while simultaneously supporting another terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Akram then sought permission to respond, stating he questioned Faiq's credentials as he lacked government representation credentials and was an anomaly to be invited to address the Security Council.

“Faiq's credentials are questionable; he has no government, he has no representative, he has no credentials, and it is an anomaly that the Security Council is obliged to invite him to speak to this council,” Akram said.

He continued,“I believe the General Assembly should take notice of this situation; it is a huge anomaly, a political anomaly that needs to be addressed.”

During his address to the council, Faiq highlighted the deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan since the Taliban's resurgence, affecting humanitarian, human rights, social, political, and security aspects. He emphasized the deepening economic and humanitarian crises, with 97% of the impoverished population. Additionally, Faiq pointed out the rising unemployment and continued migration.

Under Taliban rule, Faiq noted a significant regression in social conditions, with severe restrictions placed on the rights of women and minorities. He also expressed concern about the Taliban's focus on establishing madrassas and religious schools, deliberately radicalizing Afghan youth and compromising their future.

Faiq called for the liberation of Afghanistan from gender apartheid, radicalization, and extremism, enabling women, girls, and youth to contribute to the nation's growth and prosperity. He mentioned the establishment of 15,000 madrassas and recruiting at least 100,000 teachers in these religious schools since the Taliban takeover.

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan stressed the need for continued engagement with Taliban leaders despite significant differences in women's rights and inclusive governance.

During the UN session on Afghanistan, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative and the Deputy Chief of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan acknowledged unproductive interactions with the Taliban administration but stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue.

At an unexpected session in New York City at the UN headquarters, Roza Outenbayeva, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with a primary focus on the status of women.

