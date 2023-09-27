Tragedy strikes as fire claims over 100 lives at Iraq wedding celebration

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident in Iraq's northern Nineveh province, local authorities reported that a fire broke out during a wedding celebration, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 100 lives. Additionally, over 500 individuals sustained injuries in the blaze, which engulfed Al Haytham Wedding Hall in the Al-Hamdaniya district. Reports cite Ahmed Hamdani, the deputy director of the Mosul Health Department, who confirmed these distressing figures.



The wedding hall was hosting approximately 800 attendees when the fire erupted, creating a chaotic and horrifying scene. According to accounts, the fire was ignited by a combination of fireworks, candles, and other materials that were being used as part of the celebration. The rapid spread of the flames triggered a massive response from fire brigades and ambulances dispatched from nearby provinces to aid in the emergency response.



Notably, Iraq's Interior Minister, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, also traveled to the region to oversee the situation and offer support during this tragic event. Footage captured the heartbreaking moment when the fire broke out, even as the bride and groom were dancing, leaving attendees in a state of panic as they attempted to flee the rapidly advancing flames.

