Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Emergency Situations Sends Special-Purpose Vehicles To Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Due to the measures taken by employees of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the fire started as a result of an explosion at a gas station near Khankendi and has been extinguished, Trend reports.

About 10 special-purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) with a crew of 50 people left for Khankendi in connection with the incident in order to carry out search-and-rescue and other necessary security measures.

Also, 53 MES vehicles, personnel, and necessary equipment will go to the construction of a field hospital near Khojaly.

Earlier on September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station near Khankendi.

As a result of the incident, there are dead and injured people.

In this regard, in order to provide assistance to the injured, an ambulance was initially sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road with anti-burn medical supplies, dressing materials, gloves, and medicines (sprays, creams, painkillers, antibiotics, etc.) to treat 200 people.