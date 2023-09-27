Kerala: Hearing Aid Centre Slapped Fine Of Rs 74,900 For Damaged Product

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Ernakulam District Consumer Court has imposed a fine of ₹74,900 on a trader who failed to refund the cost of a faulty hearing aid, despite receiving the equipment back from the customer for replacement.

The case was brought to the court by Krishnaraj, a native of Kumbalam in Ernakulam who had purchased a hearing aid for his mother from

Dhwani Hearing Centre in Vytilla for Rs 14,900. However, the hearing aid turned out to be of poor quality and non-functional. When Krishnaraj attempted to return it, the shopkeeper refused to refund the money, thus leading him to seek legal action.

The Ernakulam District Consumer Court, presided over by D.B. Binu as president and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N., ordered in favour of Krishnaraj. They found the manager of Dhwani Hearing Centre guilty of providing deficient service and engaging in unethical trade practices.

The opposite party in this case argued that the complainant did not make the purchase and that it was made by someone named Sukumari. They also claimed they were not responsible for servicing or maintenance. They denied that the hearing aid was defective and stated their willingness to subject it to expert analysis. They further asserted that the complainant failed to issue a legal notice.

In response, the court ordered the opposite party to refund the original price Rs 14,900 for the hearing aid, along with an additional payment of Rs 50,000 as compensation for the mental distress and physical hardships experienced by the complainant. Another Rs 10,000 was awarded towards the cost of the legal proceedings.