ICMEI Paid Tribute To Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan On His Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – September 7, 2023 – In a remarkable event held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, in association with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Forum and Udbhav, came together to celebrate the birth anniversary of the revered scholar and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The event aimed to pay tribute to some of the most eminent educators who have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Chief Guest of the evening and Founder of Noida Film City & President of Marwah Studios, delivered a powerful address highlighting the indispensable role of teachers in building the foundation of our nation's future. Dr. Marwah also shed light on the significance of the new education policy, emphasizing its potential to transform the educational landscape. During his address, Dr. Marwah introduced a fresh perspective on education, suggesting a new definition that undoubtedly left the audience with food for thought.



The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished individuals who have contributed significantly to various fields including Deepak Chaturvedi, Telecom Expert, former DG Telecommunications, and Member of the Digital Communications Commission, Government of India. Dr. Veena Mittal, Senior Physician, prolific writer, and dedicated social activist from Ghaziabad, Dr. Anand Pandey, a renowned Heart Specialist and Senior Consultant at Kailash Deepak Hospital, East Delhi, Dr. Arun Prakash Dhoundiyal, a celebrated Writer and former Education Officer in the Government of Delhi, Ashok Jajoria, Senior Programme Director at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India and Yogendra Nath Sharma 'Arun,' a distinguished Literary Personality and former Principal of B.S.M. Post Graduate Degree College, Roorkee, Uttarakhand were the speakers on the occasion.



Dr. Vivek Gautam, a distinguished Poet, Educationist, and Chairman of UDBHAV, extended a warm welcome to all the esteemed guests and bestowed them with well-deserved honors. The event was skillfully conducted by Dr. Sushil Bharti, Director of Broadcasting at Radio Noida 107.4FM and MSTV of Marwah Studios.



This celebration not only paid homage to the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan but also recognized the tireless efforts of educators who continue to inspire and shape the minds of the future. It served as a platform to discuss the evolving landscape of education and the crucial role it plays in our society.



