Brazilian Foundation Rolls Out Book Translation Program

São Paulo – Brasília saw this Tuesday (26) the launch of this year's edition of the Support Program for the Translation and Publication of Brazilian Authors Abroad that provides grants for the translation of books from Brazil in order to promote the country's literary heritage abroad. Up to BRL 1,000,000 (USD 200,000) will be distributed for the translation of books that were previously published in Brazil. The program is an initiative by the National Library of Brazil (pictured) which is affiliated with the country's Ministry of Culture.

Launched back in 1991, the program has supported the publishing of over 1,200 books in 45 languages. The most translated authors have been Clarice Lispector at 65 translations, Machado de Assis at 48, and Rubem Fonseca at 25. The most translated books were The Posthumous Memoirs of Brás Cubas and Dom Casmurro by Machado de Assis and The Hour of the Star by Clarice Lispector at 10 translations each. The 2019's Crooked Plow by Itamar Vieira Jr. has already been translated to nine languages across more than 20 countries. The languages that received the largest number of translations of Brazilian books were English, French, Spanish and German, the National Library of Brazil said.

To get the grant, publishers must submit a translation project and the documents required by the program regulations. As soon as they are accredited, the companies sign a pledge with the National Library of Brazil. The money is granted in two installments, the first being as soon as the ledge is signed, and the second after the translated book is published within 24 months.

The Program receives financial support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Fund for Culture, and the Annual Budged Law. Find out more on the website of the National Library of Brazil.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

