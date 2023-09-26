Former President Of Bulgaria Sends Letter To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2012-2017) and
Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
Rosen Plevneliev has sent a letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Dear Mr. President,
It is a great honor for me to congratulate you on your continued
work and achieved historic results on guaranteeing the territorial
sovereignty and integrity of your great country Azerbaijan.
I fully support and value your commitment to the reintegration
of the Karabakh Armenians, guaranteeing their rights and always
supporting the different cultural and religious believes.
We are so proud that Azerbaijan represents and always supported
the tolerance and understanding between different ethnical and
religious communities.
By wishing you success on your endeavors, please accept, Mr.
President, the assurances highest respect and consideration.
Rosen Plevneliev
President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2012-2017)
Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International
Center"
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107146514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.