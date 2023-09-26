Norway Allocates Over $90M In More Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway has allocated an additional NOK 1 billion ($92.5 million) to provide vital aid to Ukrainians.

That's according to the Norwegian government , Ukrinform reports.

"Norway is providing an additional NOK 1 billion to provide Ukrainians with access to the protection and life-saving assistance they need," the statement reads.

"Ukraine's civilian population has suffered greatly as a result of Russia's brutal war. The efforts of the Ukrainian people to deal with daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have been heroic. They need our help to make it through another winter of war," Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said at the opening of the Third Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Ukraine in Oslo.

The meeting will focus on the difficult humanitarian situation the war in Ukraine is causing as well as look at ways to provide the right help to the civilian population at the right time.

The meeting will also discuss how to implement good solutions for the transition between short-term humanitarian assistance and long-term reconstruction efforts.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Norway has provided more than NOK 3.5 billion in humanitarian support to Ukraine and the refugee response in neighboring countries.