Houthi drone attack kills Bahraini soldiers on Yemen-Saudi border

(MENAFN) Bahrain's military command issued a statement on Monday, reporting a drone attack perpetrated by the Houthi rebel group that resulted in the tragic loss of one of its officers and a soldier along the border separating Yemen and Saudi Arabia.



The official declaration, as relayed by Bahrain's state news agency BNA, lamented the loss of these individuals, emphasizing that they had "sacrificed their lives while fulfilling their sacred national duty to safeguard the southern borders of the neighboring Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." This incident took place, notably, "in spite of the supposed cessation of military operations between the conflicting parties in the Yemeni war."



It is important to note that as of now, neither the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, nor the Houthi rebels, have issued any declarations or comments regarding this distressing assault.



The backdrop to this incident lies in the protracted and deeply complex Yemeni civil war, which erupted in September 2014 when Houthi insurgents seized control of significant parts of Yemen, including its capital, Sana'a. In response, a military coalition, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, entered the conflict in early 2015 with the goal of restoring the Yemeni government to power.



Despite international efforts and various attempts at ceasefires, the conflict has endured, and this recent drone attack highlights the persistent volatility and human toll that continues to define the situation along the Yemen-Saudi border.

