Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky might not participate in the re-election the upcoming year, his spouse, First Lady Elena Zelenskaya, informed CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, even as with no antagonism, the result of any election is nearly positively an inevitable conclusion.



Zelensky prohibited all antagonism political groups less than a month into Russia’s army mission also combined all possibly adversarial press sources into one state-supported podium. No possible presidential competitors have stepped forward either.



But Zelenskaya stated that her spouse`s choice on whether to participate once more may be effected by the challenges of arranging elections among an army war, with millions of qualified voters distributed across the nearby continents. She also noted that she would nonetheless “support him whatever decision he takes.”



“It will also depend whether our society would need him as a president, if he will feel that Ukrainian society would no longer wish him to be the president, he will probably not run,” she also noted, confessing that she was unsure of her spouse`s plan.



