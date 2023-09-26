Brightstar Resources Fields High-Grade Gold At Cork Tree Well

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX:BTR) MD Alex Rovira tells Proactive the company has returned numerhigh-grade gold hits from reverse circulation drilling at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the prolific Laverton Gold Belt of Western Australia. The highest-grade area is the Delta prospect, representing the first likely area of mining in a future mining scenario. With no historical mining, Delta is the northern-most section of the CTW system defined to date and is open for a further 3 kilometres along strike to the north. Moving forward, Brightstar is kicking off a 4,500-metre aircore drilling campaign at CTW in September, targeting extensions to the north with 3 kilometres of untested and highly prospective strike.

Rovira said:“We are pleased to receive the final assays from the Laverton Gold Project RC program, after successful completion of the recent drilling at Menzies.

“The Cork Tree Well program had two defined objectives – the first being infill drilling at the Delta zone within the CTW mineral resource to provide a better understanding on the structures controlling the higher-grade mineralisation, and the second to test the higher-grade plunging shoot within the CTW main system as a follow up to drilling earlier in the year, which indicated mineralisation that has the potential for possible extraction using underground mining methods.

“At Delta, the three-hole program saw the holes drilled on different orientations to the historic drilling that has previously tested the broadly north-south striking system at CTW.”

