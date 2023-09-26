Asia's Largest Social Investment Conference - The AVPN Global Conference 2024 - Will Be Held In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, September 26 – AVPN, the largest network of social investors active in Asia, today announced that the 2024 edition of its AVPN Global Conference, themed“One Asia, One Future” will take place in host city Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 23 to 25 April. It will be organised in partnership with Abu Dhabi.



The Conference is AVPN's annual flagship event, and brings together the world's leading investors, funders, philanthropists, policymakers, and Limited Partners[1] to drive capital towards impact in the region. Each year, a different conference location is selected to ensure AVPN continues to be representative and inclusive of the rich and diverse social impact sector across all of Asia.



The event builds on the success of the 2023 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which saw over 1,300 attendees from more than 40 markets engage in the global discourse, and the launch of various frameworks, papers and initiatives, including a USD 3 million fund focused on youth mental wellbeing.



The three-and-a-half-day 2024 Conference in Abu Dhabi will convene more than 1,500 social investors around the world and include various plenaries and sessions featuring a prolific lineup of industry speakers, impact live showcases, workshops, masterclasses, and other activities. Past years' lineups have included experts from organisations such as BlackRock, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, KKR, Temasek Foundation, and Piramal Foundation.



Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN said,“Based on current progress, Asia as a region will require another 42 years[2] to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The urgency to scale up investments to address the food, energy, social, and environmental challenges in Asia is at an increasingly critical level. The social investor ecosystem needs to go straight to the heart of our region's most pressing issues, and the AVPN Global Conference is the leading platform to facilitate meaningful action across the region through the“Continuum of Capital[3]”.



[1] Includes asset managers, family offices, and institutional investors.



[2] An approach encompassing philanthropy, venture philanthropy, corporate social responsibility, sustainable investment, impact investing and more.

