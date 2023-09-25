Zayed Award For Human Fraternity Judging Committee Welcomes Nominations For 2024 Edition

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))





ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Following their first official meeting, members of the 2024 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee called on eligible nominators to submit candidates for the fifth edition of the independent global prize - which recognises individuals and entities making profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence.

The six members of the independent and international judging committee are former president of Indonesia Megawati Sukarnoputri; Prefect Emeritus of the Holy See Dicastery for Oriental Churches His Eminence Cardinal Leonardo Sandri; Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis; U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Chair Rabbi Abraham Cooper; former Director-General of UNESCO and former Bulgarian minister Irina Bokova; and Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam.

Representing a range of expertise, the 2024 judging committee members were selected for their commitment to global public service and demonstrated investment in the cause of peaceful coexistence.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said,“This year's judging committee represents different backgrounds, cultures, fields, and regions – from Africa to North and South America to Asia to Europe – and we seek a pool of nominations that also reflect the diversity of our global human family and how efforts to advance human fraternity are underway at all levels of societies around the world.”

Cardinal Sandri said,“It is our shared responsibility as a judging committee to honour the people and entities that are putting into practice the values of human fraternity as laid out by the Document on Human Fraternity.”

In the coming months, the judging committee will review award nominations from all parts of the world and from all walks of life.

At this key moment in history, Gryspan said, there is a need for hope for a better future.“The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity provides optimism and examples of how every person can positively impact their communities and beyond,” she said.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – which includes a US$1 million prize - was established in 2019 following the signing of the historic Document on Human Fraternity by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi.

Since the award's inception, humanitarian organisations, activists, and leaders from around the world have been honoured including Pope Francis (honorary recipient); the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb (honorary recipient); UN Secretary-General António Guterres; activist against extremism Latifa Ibn Ziaten; His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Haitian humanitarian organisation the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty (FOKAL); the Community of Sant'Egidio organisation, and Kenyan peacebuilder Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil.

Nominations for the 2024 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity can be submitted via the official website:

The awards ceremony will take place on 4th February, 2024, the UN-recognised International Day for Human Fraternity, which also marks the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity.