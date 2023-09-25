Jordan Condemns Continued Israeli Violations At Al Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday condemned the violations and provocative practices carried out by Israeli radicals, including the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and Islamic cemeteries under the protection of Israeli forces.



Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sinan Majali said the ongoing provocative practices at Al Aqsa Mosque and the frequent escalations are a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Majali stressed that the ongoing violations and attacks on holy sites and the continued Israeli incursions into the occupied Palestinian territories can result in further escalation and represent a "dangerous approach that must be halted immediately”.

The ministry spokesperson called on Israel, the occupying power, to cease all practices and violations against Al Aqsa Mosque and to respect its sanctity, reiterating that the mosque, with its total area of 144 dunums, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.

Majali warned against the continuation of these violations, reiterating the need to respect the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department as the sole authority to supervise its affairs and entry to the site.



