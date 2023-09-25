Iranian, Egyptian Finance Ministers Meet To Discuss Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 26 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Finance Minister, Ehsan Khandouzi, said yesterday that, he met and held constructive talks with his Egyptian counterpart during his visit to Cairo a day earlier.

In a post on social media platform X, Khandouzi said, during his meeting with Egyptian Finance Minister, Mohamed Maait, the two agreed to form a committee, to implement joint projects.

Khandouzi, who is in Egypt to take part in the two-day annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), voiced Iran's readiness to expand bilateral cooperation with Egypt, especially within the frameworks of the AIIB, Islamic Development Bank, and other joint banks.

The Egyptian minister, for his part, expressed his country's readiness to implement the proposals put forward by his Iranian counterpart, stressing that, Egypt attaches importance to developing ties with Iran and hopes to soon see an improvement in their bilateral relations.

The meeting was the first in a decade, between the two countries' finance ministers. In recent months, both Egypt and Iran have announced their willingness to mend their frayed ties over the past four decades by settling differences on certain issues.

Operating since 2016, the Beijing-headquartered AIIB is a multilateral development bank and international financial institution, that aims to collectively improve economic and social outcomes in Asia.

Iran is a shareholder and founding member of the bank.– NNN-IRNA

