Breaking Into The Film Financing Channel, Cyberpictures Introduces High-Quality RWA Asssets For Web3

The team at CyberPictures consists of seasoned professionals from Hollywood and China and boasts rich resources in top-tier film and TV projects. They also have technical and operational talent deeply rooted in Web3, offering a one-stop RWA (Real World Assets) solution for film projects and teams.



As a platform focused on entertainment-related RWA assets, CyberPictures aims to attract a broader audience of Web2 users to the Web3 world through quality content and fan economics. The platform officially launched on September 12th.

RWA refers to the process of introducing real-world assets that exist on the blockchain through tokenization or NFTs, providing sustainable, diverse, and traditionally-backed income sources for Web3 and the crypto market. Currently, represented by DeFi leaders like Maker and Compound, but there is a need for more assets to complement this. Film investments, currently in high demand, may serve as a source of RWA income, bringing additional assets to the Web3 market, along with a massive influx of liquidity, vast market opportunities, and substantial value capture from the traditional financial market.



Utilizing blockchain technology, CyberPictures aims to create a new film project financing method and user engagement model, bringing content creators and audiences closer together. As a platform focused on entertainment-related RWA assets, CyberPictures provides a one-stop RWA solution for film projects and teams, offering users high-quality assets for more direct and interactive engagement with content.



CyberPictures has built a new bridge between traditional film resources and the Web3 world, creating a "Web3+Film" model. While addressing the pain points of traditional film financing, it also generates additional income sources for the Web3 market.

CyberPictures offers three main types of film-related RWA assets:

1. IFO (Initial Film Offering): For early or mid-stage projects with higher risk levels, these projects may be in the concept stage or just forming a team. However, if the film receives positive market feedback, the investment return can be substantial, similar to angel or seed funding in venture capital.

2. STO (Security Token Offering): For mid to late-stage film investments, where the film is near or in production or post-production, akin to Series A or B funding in venture capital. CyberPictures collaborates with Republic, a technology company specializing in financial digitization, to provide STO-related services.

3. NFT: Targeting late-stage projects focused on fan engagement, where the film is in the promotion stage or has already been released. NFTs can be issued, granting various content consumption rights. In this regard, CyberPictures also attracts a broader audience of Web2 users to the Web3 world through quality content and fan economics.

In the long run, CyberPictures plans to monetize its operations by collecting fees during film asset management and sales. According to official reports, CyberPictures is currently in communication with leading crypto capital firms and intends to expand its financing scale further.

President of CyberPictures, Jonah Greenberg



Nowadays, getting a film made is far more challenging and "the net result of this new world order is that less original films are getting made, forming a vicious cycle in which audiences lose their taste for originality," he explained.



Now, through the decentralized nature of Web3, CyberPictures will close the gap between audiences and content, connecting creators with viewers and thereby provide an alternative business model for movies. By issuing RWA assets, CyberPictures allows audiences to participate in the creation of high quality films while earning returns as well.





"INCEPTION - The Future Of Web3 & Entertainment" offline event during Token 2049 in Singapore.

Core Team Spanning Both Film and Web3 Domains

CyberPictures' business model may not be difficult to understand, and one could even say it's quite simple. However, simplicity doesn't guarantee success. Just like the e-commerce model, which is essentially about providing a trading platform for buyers and sellers.



Regarding team composition, CyberPictures' founding team includes seasoned professionals from Hollywood, Chinese film, and talent agencies, bringing with them a wealth of top-tier resources and successful experience in film projects. They assist in refining project proposals on the platform and provide various professional consultancy services, ultimately increasing the likelihood of success. Simultaneously, the team includes individuals deeply immersed in the Web3 industry for many years, possessing technical and operational expertise to provide a comprehensive RWA solution.



CyberPictures' first RWA project, Omeebo

In contrast, CyberPictures has built a complete "Film + Web3" solution where NFTs are just a tool and not the ultimate goal. The core objective is to bring more high-quality incremental assets and users to Web3. By actively involving users in the entire filmmaking process, it can stimulate the creation of more quality entertainment content and promote fan-driven economics. The collision between blockchain technology and traditional real-world assets is CyberPictures' unique contribution to this space.







