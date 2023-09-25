In Lviv Region, 100% Of Schools And Main Hospitals Have Generators In Case Of Blackout - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Lviv region, 100% of schools and main hospitals are provided with diesel generators in case of power outages.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, said this during a briefing on 'How the Lviv region is preparing for the autumn-winter period' at the

Ukrinform Media Center.

"Speaking about preparations for the heating season, there are several main areas to highlight. One of them is the provision of additional power elements for social infrastructure facilities. As for schools and hospitals, they are currently 100% supplied with diesel generators. Children will have electricity in their schools," said Kozytskyi.

He noted that the Lviv region is one of the few in Ukraine where there is an opportunity of full-time education. According to him, more than 90% of the region's schools are online and just under 10% are in a mixed system.

"That is why it is very important for us to maintain this process of education in schools during the heating season and possible enemy attacks on infrastructure," added the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

When asked whether all hospitals in the region are provided with generators, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration noted that it is about cluster and supercluster medical institutions.

As reported, the Donetsk region needs 199 more generators to survive a possible blackout.