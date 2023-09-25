Embark on a New Adventure Season with EcoFlow: Powering Up for Cooler Weather

(MENAFN- Publsh) EcoFlow Energizes the Market with Exclusive Amazon UAE Promotions: Savings Galore on RIVER and DELTA Models



Dubai, U.A.E; 25th September 2023 – As the season transitions into cooler weather and outdoor adventures beckon, EcoFlow, a leading provider of portable power solutions, is gearing up to make adventures even more exciting and convenient.



EcoFlow is delighted to announce that its innovative range of products will be available in Saudi Arabia through Amazon and Noon stores starting from October 1st, 2023.



EcoFlow is a pioneer in portable power solutions, dedicated to reshaping the way people access power, protect our planet, and enable a brighter future. Their cutting-edge technology includes portable power stations and solar power generators that provide sustainable and reliable energy wherever you go.



New Products Pre-sale and Exciting Opening Gifts



To celebrate the launch of EcoFlow products in Saudi Arabia, the brand is offering an exclusive pre-sale for their latest products at both Amazon and Noon stores to experience EcoFlow's newest innovations.



As an additional treat, EcoFlow is extending opening gifts to customers who purchase select products during this special launch period.



The RIVER 2 and RIVER2 Pro portable power stations are EcoFlow's latest innovations designed to revolutionize portable power solutions. With a compact and lightweight design, they pack a powerful punch, offering versatile energy storage options for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and emergency preparedness. The RIVER 2 boasts a 600W AC output and 600W solar input, while the Pro version elevates the game with a 1200W AC output and 720W solar input, ensuring ample power for devices and appliances.



The RIVER 2 Power Station is available for SAR 1599 at EcoFlow’s Amazon store in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Noon while the RIVER 2 Pro can be purchased for SAR 3199 at EcoFlow’s Amazon and Noon stores.



The EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station sets a new standard in portable energy solutions, offering an unparalleled combination of power and reliability. With a commanding 2016Wh capacity and a robust 2200W AC output, it's designed to meet the most demanding energy needs, from powering your home during outages to keeping your devices charged during outdoor adventures.



You can find the Delta 2 on Amazon and Noon for SAR 5399.Customers purchasing these models will receive a brand new waterproof EcoFlow backpack as a gift.



But the celebration doesn't stop there! To mark the opening of the stores, EcoFlow Amazon (UAE) is also offering dedicated promotions and irresistible discounts on selected products from 1st October:



The EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station is a game-changing solution that puts the power back in the hands and ensures you stay connected and powered up. Previously available for AED 1499, the River Power Station can be availed for AED 1199 from here



The EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station is the ultimate solution to take control of your power needs, no matter where life's adventures take you. With an impressive capacity and versatile features, it ensures you stay connected and powered up in any situation.



Originally priced at AED 2569, The EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station priced at AED 1999 here



The EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power Station is a game-changer in the world of portable power solutions. With its remarkable capacity and versatility, the device provides the option of taking control of any energy needs, whether out in the wilderness, preparing for an emergency, or simply a backup power at home. Previously available for AED 5099, the Delta Device can now be purchased at a discounted rate for only AED 4499.



The EcoFlow DELTA Power Station can be purchased from here:



To learn more about becoming a distribution partner or for any further inquiries, please contact sales.rest@ecoflow.com.





MENAFN25092023006913014898ID1107132845