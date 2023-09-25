GRSIA To Participate In GCC Meeting

Doha, Qatar: General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA) will participate in the 56th meeting of the Technical Committee for GCC Retirement and Social Insurance Agencies to be held in Oman from September 25.

The meeting will address several topics, including statistical indicators for implementing the unified system for extending insurance protection, targeting workers who are not registered in the unified system according to direct coordination, E-linking the civil retirement and social insurance agencies, developing collection mechanisms, and the unified annual awareness campaign.

The meeting will also discuss several initiatives on reviewing and modernizing the unified system for extending insurance protection, updating a comparative study of civil retirement and social insurance systems, coordinating and participating in international events, and training and qualification. The attendees will also honour pioneering figures in the field of civil retirement and social insurance, among others.