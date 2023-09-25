These“One-Stop Test to Treat” sites are available at hundreds of locations nationwide, including pharmacy-based clinics, federally qualified health centers, and long-term care facilities.

People can continue to be tested and treated by their own health care providers who can appropriately prescribe these oral antivirals at locations where the medicines are distributed.

A call center 1-800-232-0233 is available every day from 8:00 am to midnight ET to get help in more than 150 other languages.

The Disability Information and Access Line is available to help people with disabilities access services. Call 1-888-677-1199, Monday-Friday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm ET or email .

COVID-19 vaccine boosters

As the country emerges from the Omicron surge-and we experience low COVID-19 Community levels in most parts of the country-CDC has updated its COVID-19 vaccination guidance to give some people the option to get a second mRNA COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna ).

You can now receive a second booster dose if you:



Received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine as both your primary and booster dose at least four months ago*

Are ages 50 years and older and received any booster dose at least four months ago Are moderately or severely immunocompromised , ages 12 years and older, and received any booster dose at least four months ago

How to improve ventilation in your home

Below are ways you can improve ventilation in your home. Use as many ways as you can (open windows, use air filters, and turn on fans) to help clear out virus particles in your home faster.

Bring as much fresh air into your home as possible. Bringing fresh, outdoor air into your home helps keep virus particles from accumulating inside.

Filter the air in your home. If your home has a central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC – a system with air ducts that go throughout the home) that has a filter, learn how to help trap virus particles and improve ventilation.

Consider using a portable air cleaner

If you don't have an HVAC system or just want extra filtration, consider using a portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) cleaner.

Turn on the exhaust fan in your bathroom and kitchen

With good ventilation, the concentration of virus particles in the air will be lower and they will leave your home faster than with poor ventilation.

Use fans to improve air flow

Limit the number of visitors in your home and the time spent inside

The more people inside your home, and the longer they stay, the more virus particles can accumulate.

Use the Interactive Ventilation Tool | CDC to learn how you can decrease the level of COVID-19 virus particles during and after a guest visits your home.