President: There Is Historic Decision By USA On Joint Production Of Weapons With Ukraine

“There is a historic decision by the United States to jointly produce weapons and defense systems. In particular, air defense,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address .

According to the Head of State, something that was an absolute fantasy until recently will become a reality.

“We will make it a reality. Everyone who works for the state. And this is the new quality of Ukraine's defense industry – much more powerful,” the President stressed.

He called this decision a significant contribution to the economy because it means“enterprises, new jobs for both our peoples – for Ukrainians and Americans.

Zelensky thanked U.S. President Biden, his entire team,“and everyone in America who values freedom and supports Ukraine.”

“We have a clear perspective of a new resilience of Ukraine that will prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression,” the President summed up.

As reported, Ukraine and the USA signed memoranda on cooperation in the defense-industrial sector.