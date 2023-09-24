President: There Is Historic Decision By USA On Joint Production Of Weapons With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A historic decision was made on the joint production of weapons by Ukraine and the United States, in particular air defense systems.
“There is a historic decision by the United States to jointly produce weapons and defense systems. In particular, air defense,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address .
According to the Head of State, something that was an absolute fantasy until recently will become a reality.
“We will make it a reality. Everyone who works for the state. And this is the new quality of Ukraine's defense industry – much more powerful,” the President stressed.
He called this decision a significant contribution to the economy because it means“enterprises, new jobs for both our peoples – for Ukrainians and Americans.
Zelensky thanked U.S. President Biden, his entire team,“and everyone in America who values freedom and supports Ukraine.”
“We have a clear perspective of a new resilience of Ukraine that will prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression,” the President summed up.
As reported, Ukraine and the USA signed memoranda on cooperation in the defense-industrial sector.
