Two Killed, Three Wounded In Kherson Region Amid Continued Enemy Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Beryslav, Kherson region, a woman was killed and three people, including a police officer, were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike. Another man died in the village of Lvove.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"The Russian air force hit Beryslav. A number of households were destroyed. A woman died. She is yet to be identified. A policeman, born in 1990, suffered injuries. A man, 48, and a woman, 60, also sustained injuries of varying degrees," the report reads. Read also: Invaders intensify airstrikes on Kherson region – Operational Command 'South'
According to Prokudin, all the victims were taken to hospital.
The head of the administration said Russians launched another airstrike on the village of Lvove. A man, 67, was killed there.
As reported by Ukrinform, Operational Command South said Russia intensified airstrikes on the front-line territories in Kherson region.
