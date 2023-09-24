Two Killed, Three Wounded In Kherson Region Amid Continued Enemy Strikes

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The Russian air force hit Beryslav. A number of households were destroyed. A woman died. She is yet to be identified. A policeman, born in 1990, suffered injuries. A man, 48, and a woman, 60, also sustained injuries of varying degrees," the report reads.

According to Prokudin, all the victims were taken to hospital.

The head of the administration said Russians launched another airstrike on the village of Lvove. A man, 67, was killed there.

As reported by Ukrinform, Operational Command South said Russia intensified airstrikes on the front-line territories in Kherson region.