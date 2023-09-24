Ageco Will Reward People Over 60 Who Are Fond Of Writing In Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Gerontological Association (Ageco) will reach its XXXII edition of the Older People's Literary Contest this year for people over 60 years of age. On this occasion, the contest is dedicated to AniBrenes from Alajuela , who is a teacher and writer of stories, poetry and songs for children. Likewise, she dedicated time as a collaborator of Ageco as a jury and has taught literary workshops aimed at older people.



To participate in this contest, the interested person must be a fan of writing. Those who are nationals may compete in the literary genres of short stories, poetry and haiku, all with a free theme.



In the story of experiences, older people will be able to write about the theme: we learn to live better. In each genre, the first 4 places will be awarded.

The winners will receive a financial prize ranging from ¢50,000 to ¢125,000.

It should be noted that the contest is also open to people residing abroad and they will only be able to participate with the literary genre of Poetry (free topic). Finally, literary works must be original and unpublished, have not been previously published or are awaiting publication, and have not received awards in previous competitions.

National Citizens may participate with a maximum of two works but of different literary genres.The period for receiving works is open from September 1 to 30, 2023. The contest rules and registration form are available on the Ageco website at the following link: -literary-contest-for-older-persons-2023-ani-brenes-herrera-contest-rules/