National Drama Theater To Delight Theater Lovers With New Play

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater invites theater
lovers to enjoy a play "Oh, this long love road" on September
24.
The play was commissioned by the Culture Ministry to mark the
110th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani poet Mikayil
Mushfig, Azernews reports.
The production will be shown for the 50th time at the theater,
bringing together Honored Artists Anar Heybatov, Munevvar Aliyeva,
Ayshad Mammadov, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov, Honored Artists
Elnar Garayev, Mehriban Khanlarova, actors Rustam Rustamov, Ilyas
Ahmadov, Vusal Mustafayev, Khadija Novruzlu and Rada Nasibova.
The artistic director and production director is the late
director, People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov, the play director is
Anar Sadigov, the stage designer-Honored Culture Worker Ilham
Elkhanoglu, composer-People's Artist Siyavush Karimi.
Since 1873, Azerbaijan National Drama Theater never ceases to
amaze theater lovers with exciting productions.
Over these years, the theater has staged plays based on the
works of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures like Jafar
Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bay
Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas
Afandiyev, as well as world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller,
Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol
have been staged in the theater.
Actors such as Huseyn Arablinski, Muxtar Dadashov, Jahangir
Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil
Iskandarov, Barat Shakinskaya, Leyla Badirbayli, and other famous
actors performed at the theater.
The theater workers have successfully toured Turkiye, Russia,
Georgia, Germany, Cyprus, and other countries.