Yerevan's Next Failed Attempt Of Using Fake News Aimed At Tarnishing Tehran-Baku Relations

Rena Murshud
In addition to being a deep and rich field of activity, politics
is also a tactic that a state can use to improve its status,
material and moral well-being, and governance. However, since the
issue is related to Armenia, politics changes its most essential
part...
Armenia, which does not want to accept its absolute defeat and
tries to resort to all kinds of cheap maneuvers, this time resorted
to another provocation against Azerbaijan on behalf of neighboring
states - and more surprisingly, its choice has been neighboring
Iran.
Thus, Armenia once again disgraced itself while trying to carry
out its so-called policy through the media.
According to Armenian sources, allegedly the president of the
Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi said that the deployment of
Iran's armed forces in areas near the borders is aimed at
preventing changes in the region's geopolitics and borders. Iran is
as though worried about Azerbaijan's recent anti-terror measures in
Garabagh, and supposedly taking preventive measures, it brought its
army near the border.
According to Sadraddin Soltan, head of an Azerbaijani think
tank, and political scientist, who commented to Azernews, after the
local anti-terrorist measures implemented by the Azerbaijani Army
in Garabagh, a number of forces in Armenia could not digest this
victory over separatism. Therefore, Armenia decided to make a cheap
so-called political maneuver - that is, it tried to use the name of
Iran as a tool to create confusion between the two neighboring
states. However, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei,
and the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, made a statement that
Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan and that separatist
Armenians should be removed from those territories. Certainly, this
caused irritation in some circles of Armenia.
According to Soltan, the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian
Armed Forces, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, said that the Iranian armed
forces have no counterattack plan against the neighbors. Also, no
action will be taken to break the relationship. In this regard, the
Iranian side announced its position during the telephone
conversations between the defense ministers of Iran and
Azerbaijan.
"Another issue is related to the position of Iran in the process
of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and
determination of borders. However, the Iranian side does not
understand that there is no document related to the issue of border
determination. Because the borders of Armenia are defined in
accordance with the Almaty document, and Azerbaijan is more in
favor of defining them according to the map of 1920. Therefore, no
steps have been taken by either side to define the borders yet,"
the political scientist said.
S.Soltan also added that in one of Iran's statements, changing
the borders is considered a red line of the state. According to
them, the intervention of third countries is unacceptable. However,
with this statement, Iran has already intervened in this matter.
This is an illogical approach in the process of normalization of
Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.
The expert said that the other and most important issue that
worries Iran is the implementation of the Zangazur Corridor
project. In this case, Iran's joint plans with Armenia come to
naught. Using each other as a tool, Armenia and Iran are trying to
secure their interests in the South Caucasus and are taking the
initiative to implement various insidious plans.
"One of the important points is that if the relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia are normalized, Iran will be included and
other 3rd countries will be left out. Therefore, those countries
are not interested in direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia. On the contrary, their goal is to hinder the restoration
of relations by various means. This is creating an obstacle to
peace, cooperation, and security in the region," the expert
added.