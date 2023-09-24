TikToker gets imprisoned due to pork-eating footage

(MENAFN) A social media person from Indonesia has been condemned to twenty-four months in jail for quoting a Muslim prayer before devouring pork in a viral footage.



Lina Lutfiawati was determined guilty of “disseminating information that could foment hatred among individuals and a certain religious community,” the Palembang District Court stated in its verdict on Tuesday, based on Jakarta Globe. Lutfiawati was too asked to give 250 million Indonesian rupiah (USD16,230). The judge stated that her condemnation is going to be prolonged by three months if she was unsuccessful in paying the fine.



Lutfiawati, recognized online as Lina Mukherjee, had said she was soory before the trial started. “I know I was wrong but I really did not expect this punishment,” she informed journalists outside the courthouse, as cited by an Indonesian news agency.



She also noted that “no human is perfect. In the future, I will only produce funny content that doesn’t offend people.”



